Siddu brushes aside 'factional feud' talks, affirms, 'I will continue as CM for five years'  

Enthused by the firm backing of the party’s high command, Siddaramaiah on Thursday said, “Presently, I am the CM and will continue as CM for five years.”

Published: 03rd November 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | PTI)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: A day after AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala warned of disciplinary action against ministers, MLAs and Congress functionaries going public on sharing power in the government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that he will head the government for five years.

This statement assumes significance in the wake of ministers and  MLAs belonging to the factions of the Chief Minister and  Deputy Chief Minister DK  Shivakumar making frequent claims that their leader will lead the government soon.

Enthused by the firm backing of the party’s high command, Siddaramaiah on Thursday  said, "Presently , I am the CM and will continue as CM for five years.”

Siddaramaiah told reporters here that the question of change in leadership would not arise at all. The BJP is spreading rumours in this regard. People of the state have given a clear mandate to the Congress and its government will remain stable for five years, he said.

“If somebody speaks about change in leadership, it  should not be taken seriously. All decisions will be taken by the party high command. There is no confusion in our party. All MLAs and leaders are happy with the party’s decisions,” he said.

Asked whether there  will be three DCMs, he said the Congress is not a regional party and  any decision in this regard will be taken by its high  command. Reacting to BJP MLA  Ramesh  Jarkiholi’s prediction that the Congress government will soon collapse, he said with 135 assembly seats, the Congress will rule the state for five years. 

