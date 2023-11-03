Steps taken to build public toilets across Karnataka, HC told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has proposed to take up the construction of 384 new public toilet blocks with 3,081 seats, 635 new urinal blocks with 2,726 urinals in addition to 199 e-toilets with 1,223 seats in 312 urban local bodies (ULBs), excluding BBMP, across the state. In BBMP limits, approval has been given for the construction of 600 new toilets at a cost of Rs 9 crore, each unit costing Rs 1.50 lakh.

These statements were made before a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit by M N Ajay Nagabhushan, secretary of the Urban Development Department, in an affidavit in response to the public interest litigation filed by Letzkit Foundation in 2020 through which the court is monitoring the issue of public toilets in the state.

Ajay Nagabhushan, who was present, stated in the affidavit that the projected urban population of the state for 2026 is 2.01 crore and the floating population will be five per cent, which is about 10 lakh.

Based on this floating population, the state has to provide one closet/seat for 250 persons. The state government has proposed to take up the construction of 384 new public toilet blocks with 3,081 seats, and 635 new urinal blocks with 2,726 urinals. He further stated that the state has proposed to construct 199 aspirational public toilets (e-toilets) with 1,223 seats in ULBs, where there are tourist destinations/iconic cities, religious destinations/places/temples with higher footfall.

An action plan has been approved at the 3rd State Level Technical Committee for the Swatch Bharath Mission and also approved by the 9th National Advisory and Review Committee for the construction of 600 toilets in the BBMP limits at the cost of Rs 9 crore, each unit costing Rs 1.50 lakh.

The court said it shows a positive approach to the issue by the state government. Therefore, the order passed to the extent of imposing a cost on the state is recalled, said the court, while directing the secretary of the KSLSA and Secretaries of the District Legal Service Authorities to monitor the steps.



