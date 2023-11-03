TNIE artist’s exhibition holds up a sensitive mirror to society   

By Express News Service

Eighty cartoons of illustrator Soumyadip Sinha, showcasing sensitive topics concerning phenomena in our society, nation and the world, will be exhibited this weekend at the Indian Cartoon Gallery. The exhibition will be inaugurated on November 4 by noted cartoonist BG Gujjarappa, for which Sinha will be present.

Sinha, Chief Illustrator at The New Indian Express, Chennai, ensures a neutral mindset about the topic by researching thoroughly and only then creates cartoons and caricatures.

Soumyadip Sinha

Sinha shares, “If the topic is about war, tragedy or violence, I cannot choose a neat and clean way.” Such methods would not go with the emotions of the subject. “I like to use grungy, ink drawings. If it is geopolitical, environment based, I use a clean way.” All the exhibition cartoons have been published on the editorial page of The New Indian Express, Chennai.

Hailing from a small town in West Bengal, Sinha’s family, and eventually him, were of the opinion that art could not land him a secure job. He loved painting and drawing since he was a child. But as per middle-class norms, he completed his higher studies in science. As much as he enjoyed microbiology, the hustle of working in an office and the madness of not being able to give time to his art, left him dissatisfied and sleepless for a very long time.

During his late 20s, he took the risk of leaving behind his solid career backed by a Masters in microbiology, and finally welcomed learning various techniques in drawing, painting, cartooning and caricaturing from scratch. “Everything was going very well…sometimes it’s not good when everything goes well,” says the cartoonist, as he recalled his prior career in microbiology.

VG Narendra, Managing Trustee, Indian Institute of Cartoonists, developed a deep admiration for Sinha’s unique style in cartooning. Having hosted hundreds of national and international cartoonists and their works, Sinha’s cartoon exhibition marks the institute’s 193rd.

The exhibition is open for all from November 4 to November 18, 11am onwards, at the Indian Cartoon Gallery, Trinity Circle (closed on Sundays).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Eighty cartoons of illustrator Soumyadip Sinha, showcasing sensitive topics concerning phenomena in our society, nation and the world, will be exhibited this weekend at the Indian Cartoon Gallery. The exhibition will be inaugurated on November 4 by noted cartoonist BG Gujjarappa, for which Sinha will be present. Sinha, Chief Illustrator at The New Indian Express, Chennai, ensures a neutral mindset about the topic by researching thoroughly and only then creates cartoons and caricatures. Soumyadip SinhaSinha shares, “If the topic is about war, tragedy or violence, I cannot choose a neat and clean way.” Such methods would not go with the emotions of the subject. “I like to use grungy, ink drawings. If it is geopolitical, environment based, I use a clean way.” All the exhibition cartoons have been published on the editorial page of The New Indian Express, Chennai. Hailing from a small town in West Bengal, Sinha’s family, and eventually him, were of the opinion that art could not land him a secure job. He loved painting and drawing since he was a child. But as per middle-class norms, he completed his higher studies in science. As much as he enjoyed microbiology, the hustle of working in an office and the madness of not being able to give time to his art, left him dissatisfied and sleepless for a very long time.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During his late 20s, he took the risk of leaving behind his solid career backed by a Masters in microbiology, and finally welcomed learning various techniques in drawing, painting, cartooning and caricaturing from scratch. “Everything was going very well…sometimes it’s not good when everything goes well,” says the cartoonist, as he recalled his prior career in microbiology. VG Narendra, Managing Trustee, Indian Institute of Cartoonists, developed a deep admiration for Sinha’s unique style in cartooning. Having hosted hundreds of national and international cartoonists and their works, Sinha’s cartoon exhibition marks the institute’s 193rd. The exhibition is open for all from November 4 to November 18, 11am onwards, at the Indian Cartoon Gallery, Trinity Circle (closed on Sundays). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp