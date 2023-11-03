Vokkaligas won’t accept Kantharaj panel report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two major communities -- Vokkaligas and Lingayats -- had been squirming in discomfort ever since talk started about making the findings of the Kantharaj caste census report public. Their discomfort has now spilled out into the open, and Vokkaligas have categorically said that they have called for the Kantharaj Commission report to be rejected.

A group of Vokkaliga leaders who huddled together on Thursday to chalk out a strategy on the Kantharaj Commission caste census report, agreed that the government shouldn’t accept the findings of the commission because they claimed it is “unscientific”.

The meeting was called by the Vokkaligara Sangha in Bengaluru, and among those who participated were Nirmalananda Swami from Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Nanjavadootha Swami from Spatikapuri Mutt, Chandrashekaranatha Swami from Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana, DyCM DK Shivakumar and former DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, minister Cheluvarayaswamy, former ministers ST Somashekar, Araga Jnanendra, MLA Dr D Ranganath and others.

Vokkaliga leaders have decided that a delegation of community leaders, including legislators from all parties and the swamis, will submit a memorandum to CM Siddaramaiah on Friday, suggesting that reservation be restored from 12 to 16 per cent. Expressing concern, the Vokkaliga leaders said they would tell Siddaramaiah that the Kantharaj Commission caste census had left out many individuals, and that 40-50 per cent of the people had not been included.

They claimed that houses in many villages, mofussil areas and urban centres had been left out of the caste census. The Vokkaliga leaders even suggested that they should take up a parallel Vokkaliga caste census, the details of which would also be explained so that it would prospectively challenge the findings of the Kantharaj census report.

