AAP alleges scam in Kidwai Hospital when Bommai was CM

BENGALURU: Alleging irregularities in Kidwai Hospital during former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure in 2021, the Aam Aadmi Party has demanded that the state government order an inquiry into it. It has also demanded withdrawal of the Kannada Rajyotsava award given to Dr C Ramachandra, former director of the hospital.

AAP state organising secretary BT Naganna alleged that Rs 119 crore was given to Bangalore Medical System (BMS), a private health care agency, to set up a Covid-19 testing lab and other facilities, though the agency lacked an ISO certificate and certification from ICMR, along with recognition from the central government.

“BBMP released Rs 124 crore to Kidwai, of which Rs 119 crore was given to BMC. This apart, Rs 21 crore worth of equipment was purchased without calling for tenders,” alleged Naganna, questioning whether the director was under any pressure to give a tender acceptance letter even before approval.

The AAP leader further alleged that there was an agreement between BMS and Kidwai that a lab should be opened on the premises of the hospital, rent of Rs 1 lakh should be paid and the income would be shared equally. However, BMS has not given any rent or shared income till now.

Stating that the alleged scam would not have taken place without the knowledge of then CM Bommai and health minister Dr K Sudhakar, AAP leaders said they would take the matter to court.

