Home States Karnataka

AAP alleges scam in Kidwai Hospital when Bommai was CM

Stating that the alleged scam would not have taken place without the knowledge of then CM Bommai and health minister Dr K Sudhakar, AAP leaders said they would take the matter to court.

Published: 04th November 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alleging irregularities in Kidwai Hospital during former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure in 2021, the Aam Aadmi Party has demanded that the state government order an inquiry into it. It has also demanded withdrawal of the Kannada Rajyotsava award given to Dr C Ramachandra, former director of the hospital.

AAP state organising secretary BT Naganna alleged that Rs 119 crore was given to Bangalore Medical System (BMS), a private health care agency, to set up a Covid-19 testing lab and other facilities, though the agency lacked an ISO certificate and certification from ICMR, along with recognition from the central government.

“BBMP released Rs 124 crore to Kidwai, of which Rs 119 crore was given to BMC. This apart, Rs 21 crore worth of equipment was purchased without calling for tenders,” alleged Naganna, questioning whether the director was under any pressure to give a tender acceptance letter even before approval.

The AAP leader further alleged that there was an agreement between BMS and Kidwai that a lab should be opened on the premises of the hospital, rent of Rs 1 lakh should be paid and the income would be shared equally. However, BMS has not given any rent or shared income till now.

Stating that the alleged scam would not have taken place without the knowledge of then CM Bommai and health minister Dr K Sudhakar, AAP leaders said they would take the matter to court.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kidwai Hospital Basavaraj Bommai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp