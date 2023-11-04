Dip into state kitty to tackle drought: Karnataka BJP president to govt

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday said that instead of waiting for funds from the Centre to take up drought-relief works, the state government should spend from its kitty to disburse compensation to farmers for crop loss.

Unless the state government gives an adequate estimate of losses, the Centre is unlikely to release grants. Central teams studied the drought situation and the state government too should send its report. Comparing the reports from the two, the Centre will release funds as per NDRF guidelines, he added.

Dubbing the Siddaramaiah government anti-farmer and anti-poor, he said Congress leaders are fighting among themselves, while those in power have hung on to their chairs. Instead of mitigating the drought situation, they are busy discussing who would be the next CM. The people are fed up with the government within six months of it assuming power, he said.

The government will fall because of its internal differences, he added. He refused to comment on JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy being made the leader of the opposition in the Assembly. JDS and BJP are in an alliance for next year’s parliamentary elections.

