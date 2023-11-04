Karnataka releases Rs 324 crore for drought-relief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has released Rs 324 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to take up relief works in drought-hit taluks in 31 districts. The State Government has declared 216 of the 236 taluks in Karnataka as drought-hit.

The funds will be with the deputy commissioners to take up relief works. The GO said the government will issue detailed guidelines on the utilisation of funds for various drought relief works. In June, the state received 56% deficit rain, it was 29% in July and 73% deficit in August.

Karnataka received the lowest rain in the last 125 years, the GO added. A central team of officers visited Karnataka to assess the situation and give a report to the Union Government. While the State Government has accused the Centre of not releasing funds to take up drought relief works, the Opposition BJP has slammed the Siddaramaiah government for not taking any measures to help people in drought-hit taluks.

