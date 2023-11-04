Police stations have become business centres, says Karnataka Lokayukta spl court

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that police stations have become business centres because of some corrupt cops, the Lokayukta Special Court said this has made people lose faith in the law enforcement agency. “They now hesitate to approach the police to get their grievances redressed. If steps are not taken to curb this, it will become a big challenge to the society. The voiceless, helpless and the poor will become victims,” said Judge KM Radhakrishna while rejecting the anticipatory bail petition filed by Rajajinagar police inspector Lakshmanagowda S in a bribery case.

He said the police is meant to protect innocent people and ensure law and order. But unfortunately, police stations have now become business centres, he added. Denying the allegations, Lakshmanagowda said he is ready to give an undertaking to cooperate with the officers investigating his case.

The judge said Lakshmanagowda’s conduct of absconding renders his undertaking baseless. Bengaluru Division Lokayukta Police registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Lakshmanagowda, head constable Anjaneya and sub-inspector Maruthi for demanding and accepting bribe from a software engineer to file a ‘B’ report and close the complaint filed against him by a woman over sale of a car.

Anjaneya had received Rs 50,000 as bribe from the complainant on behalf of Lakshmangowda and Maruthi. The Lokayukta police contended that the complainant had put the bribe money in the drawer of Anjaneya’s table as per his directives at the instance of Maruthi and Lakshmanagowda. They said the custodial interrogation of the accused is needed to bring out the truth.

Judge Radhakrishna rejected the bail petition stating that the case demands a custodial trial. This is not a fit case to grant bail at this stage, he said.

