Priyank wants better packaging, marketing of GI tag produce  

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the area of cultivation of crops that have geographical indication (GI) tags, like Mysuru mallige (Jasmine), Nanjangud rasabale (banana), Mysuru betel leaf and others, declining over the years, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is planning to give a push to increase their cultivation by using funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme.

As GI tag crops encourage economic development in a region and protect the quality of products, the RDPR department wants the Horticulture and Forest departments to work with it to prepare an action plan to avail of the funds to save these crops that are on the verge of extinction.

The Nanjangud rasabale, grown in a particular region around Devarasanahalli near Nanjangud, is reduced to less than five acres of cultivation following the wilt disease. Mysuru jasmine, Erranagere brinjal and betel leaf too have lost favour with farmers over the years. The Horticulture Department, however, has increased banana cultivation to 20 acres and has set a target of 50 acres to make the fruits available throughout the year.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, who was in Mysuru, directed officials to prepare an action plan to utilise NREGA funds available with horticulture and forest departments to generate employment and increase people’s income.

“Officials need not focus only on the Dasara season to generate income. They must try other ways to increase the earnings of the people throughout the year. The forest department must use the funds to remove lantana weed, which can be used to make decorative items and furniture. They should also encourage the collection and marketing of minor forest produce and push people to take up bamboo cultivation in the forest,” he said.

To generate income and increase employment for tribals, he directed officials to reach out to reputed packaging and marketing companies that help them with attractive packaging of minor produce like honey and other products. He advised officials to give wide publicity to GI tag products made by tribals on social media platforms to improve their sales.

He directed forest officials to use NREGA funds to desilt water bodies inside forests. Asking panchayats to utilise funds to develop ponds near temples and in villages, he asked officials to publicise success stories of such panchayats.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MYSURU: With the area of cultivation of crops that have geographical indication (GI) tags, like Mysuru mallige (Jasmine), Nanjangud rasabale (banana), Mysuru betel leaf and others, declining over the years, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is planning to give a push to increase their cultivation by using funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme. As GI tag crops encourage economic development in a region and protect the quality of products, the RDPR department wants the Horticulture and Forest departments to work with it to prepare an action plan to avail of the funds to save these crops that are on the verge of extinction. The Nanjangud rasabale, grown in a particular region around Devarasanahalli near Nanjangud, is reduced to less than five acres of cultivation following the wilt disease. Mysuru jasmine, Erranagere brinjal and betel leaf too have lost favour with farmers over the years. The Horticulture Department, however, has increased banana cultivation to 20 acres and has set a target of 50 acres to make the fruits available throughout the year. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, who was in Mysuru, directed officials to prepare an action plan to utilise NREGA funds available with horticulture and forest departments to generate employment and increase people’s income. “Officials need not focus only on the Dasara season to generate income. They must try other ways to increase the earnings of the people throughout the year. The forest department must use the funds to remove lantana weed, which can be used to make decorative items and furniture. They should also encourage the collection and marketing of minor forest produce and push people to take up bamboo cultivation in the forest,” he said. To generate income and increase employment for tribals, he directed officials to reach out to reputed packaging and marketing companies that help them with attractive packaging of minor produce like honey and other products. He advised officials to give wide publicity to GI tag products made by tribals on social media platforms to improve their sales. He directed forest officials to use NREGA funds to desilt water bodies inside forests. Asking panchayats to utilise funds to develop ponds near temples and in villages, he asked officials to publicise success stories of such panchayats. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp