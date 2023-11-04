Home States Karnataka

Will accept any high command decision on CM: Priyank  

Hitting out at BJP and JDS , Kharge said that BJP has become leaderless and JDS people-less.  

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge

Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge no Friday said he is ready to accept anyone appointed by the Congress high command as chief minister. Asked whether he is ready, he quipped in lighter vein, “If you ( journalist) are ready, I am also ready.”

When TV channels started flashing the news saying that Priyank is ready to become chief minister, he posted on X, “If the High Command decides you (the journalist) should be the CM, I am ready (to accept him as CM)….” “Nowhere have I suggested that I am keen on the top job,” he added. He told reporters that only the high command will decide whether the chief minister should continue or not. He said that only four leaders who were part of the meeting to pick the chief minister soon after the Assembly elections have clarity on power sharing.

Everyone, including MLAs, zilla panchayat members and others, have the right to express their opinion and their statements are not written in stone, he observed. Hitting out at BJP and JDS , Kharge said that BJP has become leaderless and JDS people-less.  

