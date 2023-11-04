Will relook Auradkar report implementation: Karnataka Home Minister

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday promised that the Congress government will reexamine the implementation of the recommendations of the Raghavendra Auradkar Committee report in toto, as it is being partially implemented, on the revision of the pay scale of the police personnel, that costs an additional Rs 600 crore to the state’s exchequer.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new residential quarters set up for police personnel, he claimed to have discussed the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He informed that about 40 per cent of the staff in the department have been provided with residential quarters, which will be increased to 70 per cent in five years as the chief minister has given his assent. “The PSI recruitment scam could not be resolved, and as a result, the process of recruitment of 545 posts stalled. Since there were 1,000 PSI posts that fell vacant, we have promoted as many as 600 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) as PSIs as per Rule 32,” he stated.

“The police department is like the face of the government. If the police department works well, the government will get a good name. The department is adapting to technology as the staff are given tech-oriented training. India’s first cybercrime centre has started functioning in Bengaluru. The advances in technology also gave rise to cybercrime that has become a challenge for the department. The Bitcoin case is being investigated and all the facets in the scam will come out in the coming days,” he said.

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna and MLA G B Jyothiganesh also spoke. Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Chairman and DGP Dr K Ramachandra Rao, Bengaluru Central Zone Inspector General of Police Dr BR Ravikanthegowda, Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas and Superintendent of Police Ashok KV were also present.

