17-year-old student tortured, murdered by a gang of teenagers including a police officer's son in Karnataka

By Express News Service

KOLAR: A 17-year-old PU college boy was allegedly murdered by a minor and his friends on the premises of the government school at PC Extension in Kolar on Friday. A video clip of the boy crying for help to save his life has gone viral on social media.

Reports said that the victim was stripped and tortured before he was hacked to death by a gang which comprised of a police officer's son.

Central Range Inspector-General of Police BR Ravikanthe Gowda, who visited the spot, told TNSE that an old enmity between the accused and the college boy over a girl is said to be the reason for the murder.

Meanwhile, sources said that a few months ago the accused had assaulted the college boy. The police had registered a case against him. He had even threatened a few students of the private college where the deceased was studying. The sources said the murder took place around 8 p.m. The boy, who left home after he received a call from his friends, did not return. When his mother called him, his mobile phone was switched off.

Kolar Superintendent of Police M Narayan said three teams have been formed to nab the accused and his friends. A police team has been sent to Tamil Nadu to nab the juvenile offender. He is said to have fled to his relatives’ house after committing the murder.

The sources said the deceased and the accused were friends. The accused had assaulted the boy for not attending his birthday party a few months ago.

