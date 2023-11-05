BBMP official collecting bribes in bigwigs’ names: Karnataka Contractors’ Association president

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna on Saturday dropped a fresh bombshell accusing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Engineer-in-Chief Prahlad Rao of collecting bribes “in the names of some bigwigs in the state government”.

Kempanna made this allegation immediately after a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Although he refrained from explaining the reason behind this allegation during his interaction with reporters after the meeting, Kempanna later told TNSE that after a recent meeting with members of the association, Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, had directed the authorities to clear part of the pending dues of contractors. However, the contractors were not happy with the money released, he said.

“After he (Prahlad Rao) took charge (as engineer-in-chief of BBMP), he has not implemented any major works, but kept collecting bribes,” he alleged.

Clear all our bills: Kempanna

“He has been collecting bribes in the names of some bigwigs in the government. It is up to the government to decide whether to keep him (in that post) or move him out,” Kempanna alleged. Kempanna initially refrained from naming the official when reporters questioned him. However, when they persisted, he named Prahlad Rao. On the clearance of contractors’ bills, Kempanna said only some amount has been released. “I cannot say I am satisfied. I urge the government to clear all our bills by December as promised.”

