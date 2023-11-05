INTERVIEW: ‘Must ensure good services in govt hospitals like in TN’, says Karnataka Health Minister

By Express News Service

From initiatives taken to improve the state’s health infrastructure to increasing factionalism in the Congress party, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaks about various issues in an interaction with the editors and staff of The New Sunday Express. Excerpts:

What are the surveillance measures Karnataka is taking regarding Zika virus detected in mosquitoes recently?

Karnataka witnessed a rise in dengue cases in the last two to three months. We were doing random sampling to ensure preparedness for the presence of any virus. Till now, it has only been detected in the pool of mosquitoes and no humans have been infected. We have increased surveillance and are taking precautions to avoid any outbreak. In Bengaluru as well, dengue cases have reduced after the onset of the rainy season and we are not foreseeing any surge barring in certain areas, like the coastal region.

What are your priorities as health minister?

The top priority is to focus on the prevention of diseases and early detection by early screening. The second priority is to improve the existing infrastructure and make it top-class. The third is to improve existing services such as 108 ambulances, drug delivery, and supply chain management. Ultimately, the aim is to promote a better lifestyle so that diseases can be avoided. Today, communicable diseases are curable, but back then chances of survival were slim. However, there has been an increase in non-communicable diseases, such as heart attacks and diabetes.

Why are government hospitals not on par with private hospitals?

We need to ensure good services in government hospitals, just like in Tamil Nadu. Their medicine supply chain is so good that there are no pharmacies near hospitals, and everything is available within the premises. We are taking stringent measures to improve the supply chain and ensure such issues are fixed in the next 2-3 months. Even Karnataka is providing good services but needs to be improved in terms of upgrading the existing infrastructure beyond just building new facilities.

How are you managing the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd, infamous for corruption and mismanagement in supply?

The medical supply chain is mismanaged and needs to be rectified on priority. Corruption, poor tender processes and supply chain management have been prevalent in the department. We end up supplying only 30-40 per cent of required medicines currently because of these issues and ask hospitals, laboratories or PHCs to procure medicines on their own. We are aiming to streamline the system in the coming months and ensure that there is no shortage in medicine supply. Institutions can then utilise the funds to improve infrastructure or upgrade their equipment.

Are you planning to increase incentives for doctors in rural areas?

Our focus is on remote areas, where accessibility is a challenge. This approach serves as a motivation for healthcare professionals to work in these regions. Moreover, hospitals have allocated funds to provide incentives for both urban and rural areas.

Are there any plans to start mobile clinics for remote areas?

Tenders have been issued, and approximately 70 mobile clinics will be started soon. They will be equipped with medical professionals, including doctors and nurses.

Are Namma Clinics running efficiently?

Some clinics are running well, some are not. We are looking into it and identifying the patient load at all clinics. We are also ensuring that there is no staff shortage. It should be ensured that doctors are regularly present at the clinics and substitute doctors are available in their absence. Clinics should provide diagnostic facilities beyond regular checkups, which will make them more efficient. We are also planning to keep them open from noon till 8 p.m. to allow people to access the services.

Are Namma Clinics better than Mohalla Clinics in Delhi?

Delhi also runs its clinics at a basic level. But I think the number of people using them is not so high. The location is a problem as the government doesn’t have land like we do here. In some places, they are doing well, but in others they are inaccessible. They don’t have a lab technician in each clinic and many lab reports cannot be generated there.

Is the health department facing a shortage of manpower?

There is a big shortage of doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and health inspectors. But we will fill up these vacancies soon.

Is it not a better idea to run medical colleges and other healthcare institutions under one department for better administration and coordination?

Both medical education and healthcare are vast fields and interconnected. But the health department has several other focus areas too: ensuring access to health facilities and vaccine coverage or taking preventive measures for diseases like TB, leprosy or other rare diseases. The medical education department has other priorities focusing on improving the quality of healthcare workers with appropriate training and skills. Both departments also have a few administration-related conflicts, particularly related to medical colleges and district hospitals, which departments are trying to resolve now.

During Covid, large quantities of equipment were procured. This has now resulted in a shortage of essential medical equipment in hospitals...

Amid Covid, a large number of equipment, such as ventilators and ICU beds, were acquired to expand capacity. However, in the current situation, there is a shortage of workforce required to operate these devices effectively.

From a personal perspective, how do you assess the state’s handling of Covid? Do you believe there were opportunities for improvement in the approach taken?

There was certainly a level of uncertainty, and the situation might have been managed more effectively if action had been taken on the ground instead of sending labourers back to their hometowns. The mass migration resulted in panic and compounded the issues. There was a failure to recognise the situation promptly, and similar shortcomings persisted during the later stages of managing the crisis.

Have we learnt from our experience and improved in terms of the availability of equipment?

We are now better equipped with essential resources, such as oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, and ventilators, to effectively respond to any emergency.

What is the progress made with sewage water surveillance in densely populated areas?

It is being done in Bengaluru to track the presence of any new viruses coming into circulation and ensure early intervention to tackle them.

What is the status of the investigation into Covid scam?

A judicial probe has been ordered and the panel has been given three months to submit the final report.

Is there a possible link between Covid and heart attacks?

Official reports and advisories have not indicated an increase in heart attacks among young people after recovering from COVID-19. However, certain doctors have suggested that there may be changes in immune responses following a COVID-19 infection.

What are your views on a 70-hour work week? Do you consider it hard work?

Individuals should be allowed to decide on suitable working hours as there are no fixed hours that universally guarantee success.

When an influential person expresses views, it often leads to the widespread adoption of those ideas. How do you anticipate people would respond to this influence?

No official guidelines prescribe working for more than 48-50 hours, and such a statement would contravene existing laws. However, indeed, people in various industries often end up working beyond these limits.

How do you cope with stress?

It has become a way of life. As politicians, we have to be available to serve the people around the clock.

How do you keep yourself fit?

I have become unfit after becoming a minister, but I usually practise yoga and go crossfit training. I used to run and cycle, which I sometimes do nowadays.

Should the Public Private Partnership model be encouraged if the state runs out of funds?

PPP is more about working together instead of handing over the responsibility to run it for us. It should be more of a service, where we can provide the funds and they can provide service.

Congress has five guarantee schemes, but none related to health, which is one of the most important sectors...

There are health insurance schemes. Guarantee schemes indirectly contribute to health, as people who save money by availing benefits of the schemes spend on wellbeing or health emergencies. We can only improve the existing insurance scheme by increasing the coverage.

Are chances of Congress winning elections this time low if BJP and JDS come together?

I think we are happy that we’re not with any party, because we’ve had a bitter experience with JDS previously when I was the party state president. The partnership hurt us more than providing any benefit to us. I feel that on our own, we are better off, while BJP and JDS coming together could actually benefit us. The alliance won’t have much synergy as there is no real meeting of hearts

. It’s more of a convenience for (former chief minister and JDS state president) HD Kumaraswamy’s own survival. In 2019, we had the alliance after the elections, which was more like an arrangement, not a coalition. We would have got more seats if we had gone to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections independently.

What about the friction within Congress?

Small issues exist in every party, but sometimes they are blown out of proportion. Our top leadership has made it strictly known that one should not make such statements. Issues should be worked out within a system. Things should not happen in the public domain.

Will Siddaramaiah continue as CM?

We have a full majority in the state. Why do we have to talk about these things? Siddaramaiah will continue as CM, and there is no talk within the party. It’s just a few people talking about it, and this should be avoided.

Your father was a chief minister, will you also want to become one?

One cannot plan such things. We should focus on what we have at hand and that is what I am trying to do.

What are the numbers you’re looking at in LS polls?

Twenty is an achievable number and the party will be able to do it.

How are things going on in the I.N.D.I.A bloc?

We are trying to project real issues. The way democracy is functioning, the way everything is being misused, how a common man’s life has changed, and how much has it changed and improved, etc. all these things are what we want to focus on. The effort is going on. To some extent, it is happening, I won’t say it’s become solid, but eventually, after the five-state elections are over, I think it will. People want a change. In all five states going to elections, Congress is running to win. We are in a strong position. No one can say that Congress is written off.

BJP says that corruption is rampant in the government and no work is happening?

If there is no work being done, how did we implement all the guarantees? There is zero corruption in these schemes. All the ministers are working diligently. In the BJP government, we didn’t even know which minister was doing what. Wild corruption allegations have no meaning. That too, allegations made by people like Yediyurappa, who has looted this state, carries no weight. BJP has not been able to get an opposition leader. They are still in a state of shock. The Delhi leaders can’t even stand Karnataka leaders as (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah’s names were tarnished in the recent elections.

Are there two power centres in Congress?

The chief minister is a leader, not a power centre. Siddaramaiah is a senior leader. Nobody comes close to him in terms of popularity or experience, so I don’t think we should simply undermine that. But yes, in Congress, there are many people, including Deputy Chief Minister and party president DK Shivakumar, who has also worked very hard. Having competition is good as it keeps you grounded always.

So there are two power centres, but there is no problem?

Both hold key positions. Everything is going on smoothly. They are working together and they have to work together. There is no question about that.

Are there more DyCMs on the cards?

Right now, we have one CM and one DyCM. These decisions will be taken at a position that I can’t speak about.

In Bengaluru as well, dengue cases have reduced after the onset of the rainy season and we are not foreseeing any surge barring in certain areas, like the coastal region. What are your priorities as health minister? The top priority is to focus on the prevention of diseases and early detection by early screening. The second priority is to improve the existing infrastructure and make it top-class. The third is to improve existing services such as 108 ambulances, drug delivery, and supply chain management. Ultimately, the aim is to promote a better lifestyle so that diseases can be avoided. Today, communicable diseases are curable, but back then chances of survival were slim. However, there has been an increase in non-communicable diseases, such as heart attacks and diabetes. Why are government hospitals not on par with private hospitals? 