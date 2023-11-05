Karnataka CM holds breakfast meet with ministers, DKS to control damage  

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid discussions on the CM’s post, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with 15 of his cabinet colleagues, including Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, on Saturday to control the damage to the government and the party.

The CM might have called the meeting in a hurry following the advice of the party high command as the warning not to issue statements was ignored by key leaders, including ministers KN Rajanna, and Zameer Ahmed Khan among others, a source said.

The CM asked his cabinet colleagues, including Cooperation Minister Rajanna, not to issue statements anymore, as it would impact the government and the party adversely. Siddaramaiah also claimed that he was misquoted on his continuing as CM. He claimed that he meant he is the CM at present and will continue. That does not mean he held the post in his tight grip. He is committed to the decision taken by the party's high command, sources said.

He cautioned the ministers about the media misquoting them and the opposition trying to cash in on it. He suggested them not to do politicking within the party but to attack BJP, which he said lacks leadership in the state, the sources added.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge claimed that he was misquoted by a section of the media about his being ready to become chief minister if the party's high command wants him to.

With this meeting, Siddaramaiah has taken his cabinet colleagues into confidence and sent out a message that there are no differences with Shivakumar which the party high command wanted ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, political analysts said. According to sources, Siddaramaiah will hold a similar meeting with the remaining 16 cabinet colleagues soon to take them into confidence.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Shivakumar said, “The CM politely told us not to make unnecessary statements regarding the internal affairs of the party and the government. No one including me should talk about this issue.” “People have blessed us to rule for five years and there is no need to discuss power-sharing,” he said.

Hope BJP won’t kill anyone before polls: Karnataka Minister

KARWAR: Minister for Ports and Fisheries Mankal Vaidya on Saturday made a controversial statement, saying that he hoped the BJP would not murder anybody with the Lok Sabha polls nearing.

He told reporters that he fears the BJP will do something to mislead people. “Is there any instance where BJP right from the chief minister to a common party worker has been truthful,” he asked. He was indirectly referring to the murder of Paresh Mesta murder before the 2018 Assembly polls.

He lashed out at senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, who recently said the Congress government should not continue in power in the state. “Let Eshwarappa understand that his party is leaderless. There is no leader of opposition in the Assembly. He is not worthy enough to speak about us,” he said.

On CM Siddaramaiah’s breakfast meeting with 15 ministers on Saturday, he said there are no differences between party workers and the minister. “The chief minister has invited us only to know about problems faced by us. We will discuss issues concerning our constituencies,” he said.

