Speculation over CM post in Karnataka haunts Congress

Siddaramaiah’s assertion that he will be the Chief Minister for the remainder of the five-year tenure has created a storm in political circles, more so within the ruling Congress.

Under normal circumstances, there is hardly any need for the CM to make such a declaration and for the ruling party leaders to speculate over the CM post, that too within six months of Congress forming its government with a convincing majority, winning 136 in the 224-seat assembly.

It is assumed that the CM will be for a full five-year tenure unless there are any other internal arrangements in the party.

The timing of Siddaramaiah’s assertion, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar’s response — not fully endorsing or opposing Siddaramaiah’s remarks — and the studied silence from the high command, speak volumes about the internal tensions within the party, which is trying to showcase Karnataka as a model to other poll-bound states as well as for the Lok Sabha polls early next year.

Congress seems to have adopted a risky strategy of keeping things under wraps instead of clearly stating its stand on either continuing Siddaramaiah as the CM for the next five years or rewarding Shivakumar with the top post for bringing the party to power in the state. If there is no internal understanding of power-sharing and it is only a speculation, the party’s top brass must make that clear. Its efforts to rein in its leaders from speculating on the key posts are not working.

The CM’s statement came just a day after AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala held a meeting with top leaders and issued a warning against speaking about party issues.

However, a day after his assertion, the CM took a U-turn to defuse the situation by stating that they would go by the party high command’s decision.

But by then, the message was conveyed. His remarks were interpreted as an attempt to send out a message to his detractors within the party and reassure his followers, especially those openly backing him on every possible occasion. It can also be seen as an attempt to ensure that his administration is not impacted by speculation as that could create an air of uncertainty.

Congress can draw some lessons from the BJP, which took a major hit for letting speculation over leadership change linger around in BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai governments. Congress, which was in opposition, made most of the issue to attack the government and even made it one of the major election issues.

For the Siddaramaiah government, Congress’ internal issues — or even continued speculation — could divert the focus from smoothly implementing the guarantee schemes. The government is also facing flak from the opposition for ignoring the development works, not being prepared to handle an acute power crisis, and failing to help people hit by drought in 216 out of 236 taluks across the state.

The BJP termed Siddaramaiah’s strategy of constantly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government as an attempt to deflect attention from the state government’s failures and internal tensions within the ruling party. The opposition even cites the CM’s dinner meeting with a few ministers at home minister G Parameshwara’s residence recently to bolster its claim that all is not well in Congress.

The Congress leaders have rubbished the BJP’s allegations and even questioned the party’s inability to appoint a Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

The Congress high command may have better reasons for not speaking on either continuing Siddaramaiah as CM for five years or making mid-course changes. The party is hoping to continue its winning streak in Lok Sabha polls. But, if the internal tussle continues and escalates, it can do more damage than good to the party at the Lok Sabha polls.

Also, the Congress must explain its stand clearly to the people of the state who have reposed their faith in the party instead of keeping things under wraps and allowing scope for speculation.

