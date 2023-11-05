Strict vigil on Karnataka borders to stop entry of illegal crackers

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that air and noise pollution is under check this Diwali festival, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is working with the GST Council and Commercial Taxes Department to keep a watch on the entry of illegal firecrackers into Karnataka from other states through its borders.

This is being done for the first time, said KSPCB officials, who usually monitor only retail stores that sell firecrackers. KSPCB Member-Secretary Prabhash Chandra Ray told TNSE that a letter has been written to the GST Council and now a follow-up is being done on seizures and how many non-green firecrackers have been destroyed.

He said that a meeting with all stakeholders was held recently to ensure that non-green crackers are not manufactured. “While we have been told that non-green crackers are not being produced, seizures are still happening. We are taking the help of the GST Council and C-T officials. With the help of transport and police officials, seizures are being made on the state’s borders,” Ray said.

This time, the government is serious, especially after the blaze at a firecracker shop-cum godown at Attibele near Bengaluru. Meetings with the chief minister, home minister, and the deputy chief minister have also been held. The Fire and Emergency Services Department has made norms stricter for trade licenses. This is the reason for not many stalls being set up to sell crackers now across the state, he said.

“Monsoon has been poor. The weather is dry. So, bursting crackers will increase air pollution. We do not want a Delhi-like situation in Bengaluru,” a senior official said.

In October, the KSPCB issued a circular to implement the orders of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court to use verified green firecrackers only. Directions were also issued to district authorities and civic bodies to check shops selling firecrackers and seize and destroy non-green crackers if found.



