BENGALURU: Bengalureans have reported sighting another leopard just four days after a big cat was shot dead near the AECS Layout. This time, the sighting occurred in Chikkatoguru, around 3-4 km away from the AECS layout.

The area where the leopard has been sighted now is near NICE Road and comes under the Anekal range, close to the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP). Forest officials said, “There is no CCTV footage. A local resident saw it and alerted us. We have been patrolling the area since then. As it rained last night, finding pugmarks is a little difficult. We have, however, kept a cage with a bait.”

He explained that the area where the leopard was sighted has around 60 acres of vacant land. If left undisturbed, the leopard will walk into either the BNP or Turahalli reserve forest. There are fewer homes at Chikkatoguru than in AECS Layout, he said.

Officials find three distinct pugmarks

Department sources told The New Indian Express, “When we were patrolling at AEaeCS Layout, we noticed that there was more than one wandering leopard. We noted three distinct pugmarks of different sizes. But it was not disclosed as it would have created more panic among local residents, who were already pressuring the department to capture the animal. When the chaos happened on November 1 and the leopard was shot dead, the second leopard may have escaped to a farther location and has been sighted in Chikkatoguru now. We have submitted a report on recording three pugmarks to the department.”

They expressed concern that one more leopard could be sighted in another area in the coming days as it would have gone away from the first location. “But there is no need to worry as the animals are moving towards forests,” the source added.

Local residents in Chikkatoguru, however, are in a state of panic and demand that the leopard be captured soon. “Though the area is close to forests, we have never sighted any wildlife here,” a resident said. Another said he saw a leopard climbing stairs and trying to enter a house in a three-floor residential building. He screamed in panic and the leopard too got scared and ran away. Street dogs started barking, waking up the area residents, he told forest officials. This is being verified, forest officials said. They clarified that there have been no sightings after the leopard was shot dead in AECS Layout.

