Change of guard: 'Will go by top brass’ decision', says Deputy CM Shivakumar 

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who said he is going with the decision of the Congress high command on any change in the chief minister’s post, on Saturday asserted that he doesn’t need the help of his supporters to recommend his case. This comes at a time when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s supporters, including ministers KN Rajanna and Zameer Ahmed Khan, have been rooting for their leader to complete the full five-year term as CM.

Shivakumar warned his supporter and Ramanagara MLA HA Iqbal Hussain against issuing any statement as the latter had recently said that the deputy chief minister will assume the CM’s chair within the five-year tenure of the Congress government.

After Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with 15 of his cabinet colleagues, Shivakumar said he is in no hurry to acquire the top post. “The party went to the elections, under Siddaramaiah’s and my leadership, and people have blessed us. Our aim is to give good governance. I’m in no hurry. Our high command will take a decision and we have briefed our party leaders about what transpired at the meeting,” he said.

“The media distorted Siddaramaiah’s statement (reportedly saying he will continue as CM for five years). He is our leader and we accept his leadership. We will listen to the party,” he added. Interestingly, he predicted that he would come out clean in the disproportionate assets (DA) case against him, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“The case has been registered against me, though I have not done anything wrong. All my records are public. Both my wife and I are taxpayers. Our accounts are different despite being a man and wife. You can calculate whether I have earned disproportionate wealth,” he said, replying to a reporter’s query.

Though the then advocate-general felt that it was not a fit case to be handed over to the CBI, the BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa went ahead and did. “Let them (CBI) issue a notice and I will answer that. The time will come when they file the B report (cancellation of the previous report),” he said.

