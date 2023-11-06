Home States Karnataka

I even oppose my party’s ideology at times: BJP MLA

Further, Gowda said that he agrees with Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s statement  that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will become the CM in the future.

Former MLA B Suresh Gowda

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda here on Sunday said that he does not want to stick to any one ideology and even opposes his own party’s principles at times.

“We should be society-centric, setting aside leftist and rightist paths as the country should progress providing equality to all, and Mahatma Gandhi’s dream should be achieved. I may be in the BJP, but sometimes I even oppose its ideology,” he said while speaking at the sixth anniversary of a local Kannada daily ‘Bevara Hani’  at Kannada Bhavan in Tumakuru.

Further, Gowda said that he agrees with Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s statement that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will become the CM in the future. “Since Independence, no Dalit has become the state’s CM... we should think about it.

So I will support if Parameshwara, who hails from the district, becomes the CM as predicted by Rajanna,” he said. On CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government planning to accept the caste census report, he said that the government could use it for its political gains.

