I even oppose my party’s ideology at times: BJP MLA

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda here on Sunday said that he does not want to stick to any one ideology and even opposes his own party’s principles at times.

“We should be society-centric, setting aside leftist and rightist paths as the country should progress providing equality to all, and Mahatma Gandhi’s dream should be achieved. I may be in the BJP, but sometimes I even oppose its ideology,” he said while speaking at the sixth anniversary of a local Kannada daily ‘Bevara Hani’ at Kannada Bhavan in Tumakuru.

Further, Gowda said that he agrees with Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s statement that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will become the CM in the future. “Since Independence, no Dalit has become the state’s CM... we should think about it.

So I will support if Parameshwara, who hails from the district, becomes the CM as predicted by Rajanna,” he said. On CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government planning to accept the caste census report, he said that the government could use it for its political gains.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TUMAKURU: Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda here on Sunday said that he does not want to stick to any one ideology and even opposes his own party’s principles at times. “We should be society-centric, setting aside leftist and rightist paths as the country should progress providing equality to all, and Mahatma Gandhi’s dream should be achieved. I may be in the BJP, but sometimes I even oppose its ideology,” he said while speaking at the sixth anniversary of a local Kannada daily ‘Bevara Hani’ at Kannada Bhavan in Tumakuru. Further, Gowda said that he agrees with Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s statement that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will become the CM in the future. “Since Independence, no Dalit has become the state’s CM... we should think about it.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); So I will support if Parameshwara, who hails from the district, becomes the CM as predicted by Rajanna,” he said. On CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government planning to accept the caste census report, he said that the government could use it for its political gains. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp