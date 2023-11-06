I even oppose my party’s ideology at times: BJP MLA
Further, Gowda said that he agrees with Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s statement that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will become the CM in the future.
Published: 06th November 2023 08:25 AM | Last Updated: 06th November 2023 08:25 AM | A+A A-
TUMAKURU: Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda here on Sunday said that he does not want to stick to any one ideology and even opposes his own party’s principles at times.
“We should be society-centric, setting aside leftist and rightist paths as the country should progress providing equality to all, and Mahatma Gandhi’s dream should be achieved. I may be in the BJP, but sometimes I even oppose its ideology,” he said while speaking at the sixth anniversary of a local Kannada daily ‘Bevara Hani’ at Kannada Bhavan in Tumakuru.
Further, Gowda said that he agrees with Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s statement that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara will become the CM in the future. “Since Independence, no Dalit has become the state’s CM... we should think about it.
So I will support if Parameshwara, who hails from the district, becomes the CM as predicted by Rajanna,” he said. On CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government planning to accept the caste census report, he said that the government could use it for its political gains.