Karnataka: 45 families ostracized by Sudagadu Siddaru community over property dispute

KOPPAL: It’s been more than six months since members of this tribal community in North Karnataka visited their relatives, found alliances for marriage, or attended the village fair. That is because these 45 families from the Sudagadu Siddaru community have been boycotted by their own members over a property dispute at Tawargera village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district.

The families have now approached the Koppal police seeking an end to their harassment. They are from the Dokkannavar lineage and own 27.8 acres of agricultural land. The problem started a year ago when three families in the village laid claim to the land that was owned by Doddakannavars for many decades.

While 12 of the Doddakannavar families live in Tawargera, the others live in Gadag, Dharwad, and other parts of Koppal. “We are traditionally a nomadic community and beg for a living. But over the last few decades, some started cultivating land, while others worked as farm and construction labourers.

After the villagers boycotted our families six months ago, we are unable to get brides for our youth who are ready for marriage. We reported to the police soon after the three families from the village claimed ownership over our land. We requested them to present legal documents to prove their claims, but they did not. The local panchayat stopped us from going to the court,” said Rajshekar K, one of the members of the tribal family.

“We are unable to meet our relatives and those in Tawaragera have to go to other villages to buy groceries. We are not allowed to attend the village fair. This year many of our relatives did not visit us as they have been boycotted,” he added.

The Koppal police said that as a precautionary measure, policemen have been stationed at the village. “Senior officials are expected to visit the village and hold meetings with panchayat members,” said a police official from Kushtagi.

