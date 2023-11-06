Home States Karnataka

No explosives found in two boxes abandoned near Shivamogga railway station  

The expert team from Bengaluru reached Shivamogga late in the evening after the two boxes triggered a bomb scare.

Two unclaimed boxes found in the parking lot of Shivamogga Railway Police on Sunday.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Two abandoned boxes on the premises of Shivamogga railway station on Sunday that triggered a bomb scare in the city, were found to be 'some waste material'. 

An extended operation carried out late into the night, led to a successful resolution of the situation.

SP Mithun Kumar G K, who provided the latest information, confirmed that the expert team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad in Bengaluru thoroughly inspected the boxes. After their meticulous examination, they certified that no explosive material was present. Subsequently, the boxes were opened, revealing that they contained harmless waste material, which was preliminarily identified as salt.

The anxiety that had gripped the area was dispelled as the contents of the boxes were determined to pose no threat. 

