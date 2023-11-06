Senior woman geologist murder case: As family dismiss 'dispute' angle, role of 'íllegal miners' being probed 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The family members of Mines and Geology Department Deputy Director Prathima K S dismissed reports that her murder was over family disputes. They told reporters here on Sunday that Prathima had come home for a housewarming ceremony last month and stayed for a week. She had a good relationship with her family, they said. Police outside the residence of Mines and Geology Deputy Director Prathima KS at Subramanyapura in Bengaluru on SundayThe family was told of Prathima's death by her brother. Her son is an SSLC student in Thirthahalli. Prathima used to call her son every day before he left for school. Her brother K Praveesh told media persons that they were in the dark about what happened and that she had no enemies. Family sources said Prathima studied in Tunga College, Thirthahalli, and later completed an MSc from Kuvempu University. She joined the Mines and Geology Department as a geologist in 2008. Thereafter, she worked at the head office at Ramanagara near Bengaluru. Recently, she was promoted to senior geologist and was appointed Deputy Director in Bengaluru Rural. Reason will be known after through probe: Minister Davangere: Horticulture, Mines, and Geology Minister S S Mallikarjun on Sunday said the reason behind the murder of Mines and Geology Deputy Director Prathima K S will be known after a thorough investigation. "Family disputes or preventing illegal mining may be the reasons. The police are investigating after which the reason will be identified. Anyone who was in touch with her, like her car driver, will questioned," he told reporters here.