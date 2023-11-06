Submit report on drought before November 15: Karnataka CM to district ministers

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that he has directed the district ministers to conduct a study on the prevailing drought in their districts and submit a report before November 15.

“I have asked the district ministers to visit all the taluks in their districts to study drought. I have asked them to meet the people to know the ground reality. Even though the Union Government has not provided funds, the State Government has released Rs 900 crore to take up drought-relief works,” he said while regretting that the Centre has neglected Karnataka in sanctioning funds for drought-relief works.

Siddaramaiah said that after several letters, the Centre released Rs 600 crore for MGNREGA works on Saturday.

“There has been a loss of Rs 33,000 crore and we have requested the Centre to release Rs 17,900 crore as per the guidelines. Our revenue, rural development, and agriculture ministers had visited Delhi to meet PM Modi. But they returned after they did not get the PM’s appointment. The PM is still unable to come to terms with Congress returning to power in Karnataka. We will write to put pressure on the Central government to release funds,” he elaborated.

On MLAs speaking on leadership change, Siddaramaiah said that he has warned the legislators and ministers not to speak on the issue in public, and should only explain the welfare programs initiated in their respective segments.

Commenting on Modi’s criticism over state guarantee schemes during election campaigns in five states, Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government is not worried about any criticism but is committed to serving the poor and farmers. Reacting to BJP former minister KS Eshwarappa’s statement that the caste census report by Kantharaju commission must be burnt, the CM said that Eshwarappa is a depreciating coin.

“His words have no value. They are all depreciating coins. BJP did not give him a ticket as he is a depreciating coin. If the report is submitted, we will accept it,” he added.

On irregularities in the KEA examination conducted in Kalaburagi where Bluetooth was used and mangal sutra and anklets were asked to be removed by candidates, the CM said that a complete investigation would be carried out. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Sunday had lunch with the officials who successfully conducted the Dasara festivities.

Even though there is a practice of the district minister hosting lunch for the officials, the CM set a new precedent by attending the luncheon with the district officials and MLAs and MLCs organized by district minister HC Mahadevappa at a private hotel in Mysuru city.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah appreciating the work of the officers during Dasara celebrations said that Mysuru will be the number one district in the state if the officers work effectively. “Officials must prepare a blueprint to take up welfare activities. Mysuru must return back to its glory. Mysuru Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s irrigation, agriculture, and social welfare works must be an inspiration for us,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that he has directed the district ministers to conduct a study on the prevailing drought in their districts and submit a report before November 15. “I have asked the district ministers to visit all the taluks in their districts to study drought. I have asked them to meet the people to know the ground reality. Even though the Union Government has not provided funds, the State Government has released Rs 900 crore to take up drought-relief works,” he said while regretting that the Centre has neglected Karnataka in sanctioning funds for drought-relief works. Siddaramaiah said that after several letters, the Centre released Rs 600 crore for MGNREGA works on Saturday. “There has been a loss of Rs 33,000 crore and we have requested the Centre to release Rs 17,900 crore as per the guidelines. Our revenue, rural development, and agriculture ministers had visited Delhi to meet PM Modi. But they returned after they did not get the PM’s appointment. The PM is still unable to come to terms with Congress returning to power in Karnataka. We will write to put pressure on the Central government to release funds,” he elaborated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On MLAs speaking on leadership change, Siddaramaiah said that he has warned the legislators and ministers not to speak on the issue in public, and should only explain the welfare programs initiated in their respective segments. Commenting on Modi’s criticism over state guarantee schemes during election campaigns in five states, Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government is not worried about any criticism but is committed to serving the poor and farmers. Reacting to BJP former minister KS Eshwarappa’s statement that the caste census report by Kantharaju commission must be burnt, the CM said that Eshwarappa is a depreciating coin. “His words have no value. They are all depreciating coins. BJP did not give him a ticket as he is a depreciating coin. If the report is submitted, we will accept it,” he added. On irregularities in the KEA examination conducted in Kalaburagi where Bluetooth was used and mangal sutra and anklets were asked to be removed by candidates, the CM said that a complete investigation would be carried out. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Sunday had lunch with the officials who successfully conducted the Dasara festivities. Even though there is a practice of the district minister hosting lunch for the officials, the CM set a new precedent by attending the luncheon with the district officials and MLAs and MLCs organized by district minister HC Mahadevappa at a private hotel in Mysuru city. Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah appreciating the work of the officers during Dasara celebrations said that Mysuru will be the number one district in the state if the officers work effectively. “Officials must prepare a blueprint to take up welfare activities. Mysuru must return back to its glory. Mysuru Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s irrigation, agriculture, and social welfare works must be an inspiration for us,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp