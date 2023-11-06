Home States Karnataka

Two suspicious boxes in railway station trigger panic in Shivamogga

But the search operation was suspended due to heavy rain. Police sources said the search will commence again once the rain subsides. 

Published: 06th November 2023

The abandoned boxes in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Two suspicious boxes that were found at the parking lot of Shivamogga railway station triggered panic among the public on Sunday. The police cordoned off the area and called in the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad from Bengaluru.

But the search operation was suspended due to heavy rain. Police sources said the search will commence again once the rain subsides. The two boxes were spotted during the afternoon. Both the district police bomb squad and a dog squad unit were involved in the preliminary search.

Bomb squad arrives from Bengaluru

Given the requirement for specialized equipment to detect potential explosives, the bomb squad from Bengaluru was called in. The bomb squad of five members, equipped with advanced tools and safety gear, arrived at the scene in the evening. However, their operation was halted shortly after its initiation.

The boxes were covered with gunny bags and markings on them indicated they were ‘Made in Bangladesh”. The bags also had ‘Food Grains and Sugar’ written on them. As the railway station serves a significant volume of passengers, the police cordoned off the area and established sandbag barricades as a precautionary measure. Policemen were deployed to stop people from going close to the destiny.

