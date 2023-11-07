All 19 JDS MLAs will visit Hasanamba temple in Karnataka

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS politics will temporarily shift from Bengaluru to Hassan, the bastion of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda.

The regional party is planning to send out a message of unity by inviting all the 19 party MLAs to visit the famous Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Tuesday. The invitation has been extended by party state president HD Kumaraswamy. As per the official programme, Kumaraswamy will hold a meeting of the MLAs on November 8 and 9 at a resort near Hassan. The meeting will discuss the party’s alliance with BJP for the Lok Sabha elections and Congress’ attempts to lure party legislators, sources close to Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy is also planning a one-on-one discussion with the legislators to address any issues during the meeting. MLCs, former ministers, senior leaders and district presidents too have been invited, they said.

Arkalgud JDS MLA A Manju said that no JDS MLA will join Congress and leaders of that party are spreading rumours to demoralise senior leaders in the party. Welcoming the alliance with BJP, he said they will win a maximum number of seats in the state.

CM in Hassan today

CM Siddaramaiah will visit the famous Hasanamba temple for the first time on Tuesday. He will reach Bhuvan-ahalli helipad at 12 pm and proceed straight to the temple. Hassan district minister KN Rajanna and Karnataka special representative in Delhi Prakash Hukkeri will accompany the CM.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HASSAN: JDS politics will temporarily shift from Bengaluru to Hassan, the bastion of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. The regional party is planning to send out a message of unity by inviting all the 19 party MLAs to visit the famous Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Tuesday. The invitation has been extended by party state president HD Kumaraswamy. As per the official programme, Kumaraswamy will hold a meeting of the MLAs on November 8 and 9 at a resort near Hassan. The meeting will discuss the party’s alliance with BJP for the Lok Sabha elections and Congress’ attempts to lure party legislators, sources close to Kumaraswamy said. Kumaraswamy is also planning a one-on-one discussion with the legislators to address any issues during the meeting. MLCs, former ministers, senior leaders and district presidents too have been invited, they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Arkalgud JDS MLA A Manju said that no JDS MLA will join Congress and leaders of that party are spreading rumours to demoralise senior leaders in the party. Welcoming the alliance with BJP, he said they will win a maximum number of seats in the state. CM in Hassan today CM Siddaramaiah will visit the famous Hasanamba temple for the first time on Tuesday. He will reach Bhuvan-ahalli helipad at 12 pm and proceed straight to the temple. Hassan district minister KN Rajanna and Karnataka special representative in Delhi Prakash Hukkeri will accompany the CM. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp