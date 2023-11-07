For Congress, JDS-BJP tie-up a bigger problem than drought, says JDS president

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Janata Dal Secular president HD Kumaraswamy on Monday hit out at the State Government over its handling of the drought situation in Karnataka.

“For the Congress, the JDS-BJP alliance is a bigger problem than drought and other hardships being faced by the state,” he said.

Questioning the Siddaramaiah government over the measures taken to help farmers affected by drought, the former chief minister said, “What has your government achieved? How many farmers have received crop insurance? 216 of the 236 taluks are facing drought. You (government) have estimated the crop loss to be around Rs 33,710 crore and asked the Centre for Rs 17,901 crore. You claim you have released Rs 343 crore. To whom did you distribute the money?” Kumaraswamy questioned the Congress government.

“I am very happy that you have said that you will take the drought study report submitted by JDS seriously,” Kumaraswamy said in a sarcastic tone.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that the prime minister has shown step-motherly treatment to Karnataka and the Central authorities have not met those from Karnataka, Kumaraswamy countered, “What is the use of constantly abusing the Prime Minister? As CM, how many times have you met the PM and the union ministers? How many applications have you submitted?’’

He further said that though the JDS is in an alliance with the BJP, the party will raise its voice before the Union Government for matters concerning the state.

On the issue of women, candidates told to remove anklets and mangalsutras during a KPSC Group C examination in Kalaburagi last Sunday, Kumaraswamy said, “It is the height of misbehaviour and is unpardonable. This is an attempt to suppress the rights of women. This is a gross insult meted out to women... KPSC and the state government should immediately apologise to the aggrieved women and immediately suspend the officials responsible for such a shocking incident.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

