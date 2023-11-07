PWD Minister gets seer’s backing for CM post in Karnataka, but says ‘wait and watch’

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid speculation of a possible change in guard in Karnataka in the coming days and the ongoing attempts by several leaders to project DyCM DK Shivakumar for the top post, supporters of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to have begun projecting their leader as a prospective CM candidate.

While the members of the Jarkiholi family, which boasts of having three MLAs and an MLC at home, is believed to be firm on supporting Satish becoming the CM, a large number of Satish’s supporters, including several legislators cutting across party lines, are also rallying behind him, said informed sources.

In a fresh development, seer Prasannanand Swamiji of Valmiki Gurupeetha, Rajanahalli, has said Satish was fully fit and an able leader to become the state’s CM.

Amid speculation of a change in guard, several sections of politicians in the state also have been expressing the need for a backward-class leader as the next CM. The statement of Prasannanand Swamiji has come in support of claims being made by these leaders.

The seer said at a convention of Valmiki Samaj at Bagalkot on Monday that there was a need for people to stand by Satish. “Why Dalits should not become CMs. Is that the Dalits should remain only as the vote bank? Is that the CM’s post somebody’s property?’’ the seer questioned.

Reacting to the seer’s statement, Satish said one has to wait for him to become the CM. “Only when the time comes, one will be able to become the CM of Karnataka,’’ he said, adding that the Congress high command and its legislators would decide on the leadership.

‘Criticism of govt's common’

Satish Jarkiholi has said that it is common for a few leaders to criticise the governments of other states on various grounds. While reacting to the criticism of the State Government by PM Narendra Modi, Satish said there was no need to accept the allegations made by Modi. He said the Congress alleged that the previous BJP government in the state was involved in collecting 40 per cent commission. “Did the BJP leaders accept the allegations made by Congress?’’ he reminded.

