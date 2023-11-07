Wherever PM campaigned, BJP lost: Karnataka Chief Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress government in Karnataka while campaigning in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the former’s speeches are a “bundle of lies”.

Modi had claimed that the Congress had damaged Karnataka and that development had come to a standstill in the state. He also raised doubts about Siddaramaiah completing his tenure.

“The BJP lost wherever PM Modi campaigned in Karnataka. The PM targeting the Karnataka government during his campaign in MP shows the BJP’s inefficiency. The party is yet to appoint the leader of opposition in Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The CM said that there is no need for the Congress to conduct ‘Operation Hasta’ as members of BJP and JDS are voluntarily joining the Grand Old Party. On Modi raising doubts about Siddaramaiah completing his tenure, the CM said, “One should not make allegations for the sake of speeches. All these are far from the truth.”

Reacting to the corruption allegations made by the PM on himself and his deputy DK Shivakumar, the CM said that there are allegations of 40% commission cut on the previous BJP government. “We are investigating the matter. There are many probe agencies under the Union Government. Without proof, one should not make allegations,” the CM said.

Modi had claimed, “Wherever the Congress government is formed by mistake, a competition to loot the state between its chief minister and his deputy is taking place, and such news is coming regularly from Karnataka.”

“I never expected a statement like this from the PM. It does not befit him,” he said. On drought relief, the CM accused the Centre of meting out step-motherly treatment to the state. “They have not released any funds. The PM said that the Congress will be unable to implement the guarantees. But we proved him wrong,” Siddaramaiah added.



