BJP demands Priyank Kharge’s sacking over KEA exam kingpin’s escape

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even while BJP Karnataka is demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramiah sack Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge from his cabinet for allegedly allowing Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) exam scam kingpin RD Patil to escape, Home Minister G Parameshwara said Patil reportedly fled to Maharashtra and he has directed police to arrest him at the earliest. The CCTV footage of RD Patil, who is also the prime accused in the PSI recruitment scam, escaping from his residential complex in Kalaburagi was widely criticised by people and opposition leaders.

BJP Karnataka claimed on social media that Kharge is safeguarding Patil, the kingpin in the FDA exams conducted by the KEA. “Kharge does not deserve to continue as minister for a moment. Siddaramaiah should sack corrupt minister from his cabinet,” they demanded. BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra said the entire state is safeguarding the accused. So far, over 20 people have been arrested from Kalaburagi and Yadgir for using Bluetooth to write the test conducted by KEA on October 28. As Patil’s name surfaced, he fled on Monday.

Parameshwara said in Bengaluru that police are on the hunt for Patil. “We have got information that he escaped to Maharashtra. He will be arrested,” he said. Asked if they would hand over the case to the CID, he said if required, CID would probe the case.

