Centre not releasing input subsidy for drought: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

He said that delaying work amounts to corruption and will not be tolerated, and all officials should follow the guidelines of the government.

Published: 08th November 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 08:11 AM

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Expressing unhappiness against the Centre for allegedly failing to release input subsidy to tackle drought and release crop compensation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said it’s the duty of the Union government to consider the state’s proposal and release grants to tackle the drought-like situation. 

He told reporters before visiting the Goddess Hasanamba Temple here that in a federal system, Union governments should release input subsidies under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), as per guidelines. The state government has sent a proposal for Rs 17,901 crore to the Centre, which is yet to respond, despite a Central study team visiting and conducting a survey. 

Asked about former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s alleged remarks that it is the responsibility of the state government to tackle drought, Siddaramaiah said Kumaraswamy should pressure the Union government as the JDS is part of the NDA. 

Later, chairing a review meeting, Siddaramaiah said that senior officials, including the deputy commissioner, ZP CEO, tahsildars and executive officers of taluks should take steps to achieve 100 per cent target of newly implemented schemes and programmes, including Gruhajyothi and Bhagyalakshmi schemes. 

He also said that action would be taken against officials for keeping revenue, land and social security scheme files pending. Delaying work amounts to corruption and will not be tolerated, and all officials should follow the guidelines of the government, he added.

