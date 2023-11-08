Five arrested for cheating Andhra Pradesh businessman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of conmen who tried to cheat a businessman from Andhra Pradesh on the pretext of selling him a property in Tirupati, was arrested by High Grounds police.

The businessman, Radha Krishna, had given Rs 1.09 crore in cash to the accused. Police have recovered Rs 65 lakh from the conmen. Krishna had filed a complaint with High Grounds police about the incident, which happened last month.

Krishna had come to Bengaluru with his friend Shivakumar, and they had met the accused at a reputed hotel in the CBD. The men showed Krishna some property documents and told him that the owner was in KR Puram. They made him wait in the hotel and said they would take Shivakumar with them to meet him. The accused left with Shivakumar and the cash in their car.

En route, they stopped and asked Shivakumar to get them juice. When Shivakumar stepped out of the car, the gang escaped with the cash. Shivakumar informed his friend about the con job and returned to the hotel. The gang had shown Krishna fake property documents of land in Tirupati.

Police have identified the accused as Sanjay, Srinivas, Lokanathachari and Prabhakar Reddy. The accused had purchased gold and silver ornaments with the money and also spent it for their personal use. Investigations are on.

