Home States Karnataka

Five arrested for cheating Andhra Pradesh businessman

Police said that the accused had purchased gold and silver ornaments with the money they stole and also spent it for their personal use.

Published: 08th November 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of conmen who tried to cheat a businessman from Andhra Pradesh on the pretext of selling him a property in Tirupati, was arrested by High Grounds police. 

The businessman, Radha Krishna, had given Rs 1.09 crore in cash to the accused. Police have recovered Rs 65 lakh from the conmen. Krishna had filed a complaint with High Grounds police about the incident, which happened last month. 

Krishna had come to Bengaluru with his friend Shivakumar, and they had met the accused at a reputed hotel in the CBD. The men showed Krishna some property documents and told him that the owner was in KR Puram. They made him wait in the hotel and said they would take Shivakumar with them to meet him. The accused left with Shivakumar and the cash in their car.

En route, they stopped and asked Shivakumar to get them juice. When Shivakumar stepped out of the car, the gang escaped with the cash. Shivakumar informed his friend about the con job and returned to the hotel. The gang had shown Krishna fake property documents of land in Tirupati. 

Police have identified the accused as Sanjay, Srinivas, Lokanathachari and Prabhakar Reddy. The accused had purchased gold and silver ornaments with the money and also spent it for their personal use. Investigations are on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrestfraudScam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp