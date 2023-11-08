Go to Centre to get relief instead of drought tour, Karnataka CM tells BJP netas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders started their visit to the drought-hit areas in the state on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that instead of taking up such an exercise for political reasons, senior BJP leaders, including 25 BJP MPs from the state, should ensure that the Centre releases grants to the state. The Central team visited the state and assessed the drought situation, despite that Karnataka has not received any assistance from the Centre, the chief minister said.

The state suffered losses of Rs 33,700 crore and appealed for compensation of Rs 17,900 crore. “We have no problem with that (BJP leaders visiting drought-hit areas), but they are doing it for political reasons. Instead of visiting drought-hit areas, let them ask the Centre to release the grants,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said if the BJP leaders have any concern for the state and farmers, they must ensure that the Centre releases grants. The Central ministers did not even give time to meet the ministers from the state to discuss the prevailing situation in the state and seek assistance, he said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders including former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and other leaders are visiting the drought-hit taluks to get first-hand information about the situation. They hit out at the government for failing to provide relief to farmers.

IS PRIME MINISTER A DICTATOR, WONDERS CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday wondered whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a dictator. Reacting to former CM BS Yediyurappa’s statement that he was arrogant, Siddaramaiah questioned if the PM can make allegations without any proof against him, his deputy DK Shivakumar and the State Government at a poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh. “What is wrong in me questioning Modi,” the CM asked. On Vijayapura City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal calling the Congress a “shameless party”, the CM said, “The BJP top brass has issued a notice to Yatnal for calling his own party colleagues shameless.”

