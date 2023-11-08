HD Kumaraswamy chants unity mantra in Hassan

By Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS state president and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that he has decided to hold a special meeting of all 19 party MLAs in Hassan — the home district of party supremo HD Deve Gowda — to send out a message of unity among the party legislators.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan after visiting the Hasanamba Temple, Kumaraswamy said that the need of the hour is to put an end to murmurs that a few JDS MLAs have decided to join the Congress. “All 19 MLAs are united and will stay in Hassan for two days. The MLAs will also visit the temple on Wednesday before attending the meeting,” he said.

He said he prayed to Goddess Hasanamba to save the farmers hit by drought and also give strength to those in power to give good governance. Admitting that the Gowda family is god-fearing, he said the family has grown bigger in politics and his father Deve Gowda became the PM only with the blessings of the almighty.

