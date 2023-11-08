Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy chants unity mantra in Hassan

He said he prayed to Goddess Hasanamba to save the farmers hit by drought and also give strength to those in power to give good governance.

Published: 08th November 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

HD Kumaraswamy (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS state president and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that he has decided to hold a special meeting of all 19 party MLAs in Hassan — the home district of party supremo HD Deve Gowda — to send out a message of unity among the party legislators. 

Speaking to reporters in Hassan after visiting the Hasanamba Temple, Kumaraswamy said that the need of the hour is to put an end to murmurs that a few JDS MLAs have decided to join the Congress. “All 19 MLAs are united and will stay in Hassan for two days. The MLAs will also visit the temple on Wednesday before attending the meeting,” he said. 

He said he prayed to Goddess Hasanamba to save the farmers hit by drought and also give strength to those in power to give good governance.  Admitting that the Gowda family is god-fearing, he said the family has grown bigger in politics and his father Deve Gowda became the PM only with the blessings of the almighty. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jds HD Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp