Mystery boxes help cops unearth fake loan scam in Karnataka

Two suspicious boxes were discovered near the parking area of Shivamogga railway station, causing panic among the public on Sunday.

Published: 08th November 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The police investigation into the discovery of two suspicious boxes near Shivamogga police station has led to the unearthing of a fake loan scam. Police arrested two people, Baba alias Nazrulla and Mohammad Jabiulla in this regard.

The two suspicious boxes were discovered near the parking area of Shivamogga railway station, causing panic among the public on Sunday. However, the bomb squad from Bengaluru found waste and salt inside the boxes. The police, who were on a hunt for the culprits, arrested the two suspects. Upon interrogation, the police found that the accused were involved in fake loan scams.

SP Mithun Kumar GK, on Tuesday, said that a CCTV captured the accused placing the boxes outside the station. “After their detention and interrogation, it has been revealed that the accused used to target those in need of money and assure them that they would get loan sanctioned in exchange for a commission,” the SP said. He also revealed that the accused would tell their victims that they were in touch with influential people and politicians, thereby assuring them of loans at a cheaper interest.

They told the victims to collect the boxes (filled with waste and salt ) from the station. The victims failed to collect, and the public informed the police. The accused were involved in similar cases in Tiptur in 2021.

