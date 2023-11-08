Setting house in order? DKS meets Satish before flying to New Delhi

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar held a closed-door meeting with PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Soon after the meeting, Shivakumar left for Delhi where he is likely to meet Congress high command leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. In political corridors, Satish is considered an arch-rival of Shivakumar and a staunch supporter of CM Siddaramaiah.

The meeting comes in the wake of Satish staying away from a meeting organised by Shivakumar in Belagavi on October 18 and Siddaramaiah hosting a dinner meeting at Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s house recently in which the PWD minister was present.

According to sources, Satish had plans to take 20 MLAs on a foreign tour and party national general secretary KC Venugopal had to intervene to thwart his “mission”.

Meanwhile, a Valmiki community religious head had recently said that Satish was fully fit to become the CM.

Speculation is rife that Shivakumar and Satish discussed the prevailing political situation in Belagavi district, the latter’s home district, and appointments to the party state unit. As the AICC plans to replace KPCC working presidents who have become ministers, including Satish, he wants a person of his choice to be appointed. Satish is backing former minister Vinay Kulkarni and Raichur District Congress Committee president Prasanna Kumar for the working president post.

Meanwhile, Satish has been backing former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar for the post of KPCC women’s wing president. “This is to counter minister Laxmi Hebbalkar,” an informed source told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar also met his lawyers regarding the disproportionate assets (DA) case against him, said informed sources.

The CBI which was probing the case has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court as the Karnataka High Court has given a stay. The case was listed for hearing on Tuesday, but adjourned to November 10, sources added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar held a closed-door meeting with PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Soon after the meeting, Shivakumar left for Delhi where he is likely to meet Congress high command leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. In political corridors, Satish is considered an arch-rival of Shivakumar and a staunch supporter of CM Siddaramaiah. The meeting comes in the wake of Satish staying away from a meeting organised by Shivakumar in Belagavi on October 18 and Siddaramaiah hosting a dinner meeting at Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s house recently in which the PWD minister was present.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources, Satish had plans to take 20 MLAs on a foreign tour and party national general secretary KC Venugopal had to intervene to thwart his “mission”. Meanwhile, a Valmiki community religious head had recently said that Satish was fully fit to become the CM. Speculation is rife that Shivakumar and Satish discussed the prevailing political situation in Belagavi district, the latter’s home district, and appointments to the party state unit. As the AICC plans to replace KPCC working presidents who have become ministers, including Satish, he wants a person of his choice to be appointed. Satish is backing former minister Vinay Kulkarni and Raichur District Congress Committee president Prasanna Kumar for the working president post. Meanwhile, Satish has been backing former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar for the post of KPCC women’s wing president. “This is to counter minister Laxmi Hebbalkar,” an informed source told The New Indian Express. Meanwhile, Shivakumar also met his lawyers regarding the disproportionate assets (DA) case against him, said informed sources. The CBI which was probing the case has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court as the Karnataka High Court has given a stay. The case was listed for hearing on Tuesday, but adjourned to November 10, sources added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp