Task force to prevent child marriages set up in Karnataka

BALLARI: With little help coming from the government, people of many villages in the drought-hit Ballari district are getting their minor daughters married in order to migrate to cities and towns in search of work.

To prevent this, the Ballari district administration has set up task forces in all its taluks. According to data provided by officials, whenever drought hits the state, the number of such cases increases in the district.

An official from the district administration said that to prevent child marriages, task forces have been set up in all taluks and officials are now keeping a strict vigil.

Before migrating to towns and cities in search of jobs, many parents try to get their minor daughters married. When officials prevented them from doing so, many blamed the drought for their decision. “We are creating awareness among the people against this menace. We have asked people to call 1098 if they come across such incidents,” the official said.

Another official said 61 child marriages have been prevented and four FIRs registered against the parents in the district since May. Drought can’t be considered a reason for child marriages. It is against the law. Strict action will be initiated against those violating this law, he added.

