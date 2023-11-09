Home States Karnataka

45 Congress MLAs in touch with BJP: HD Kumaraswamy

Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said that he doesn’t want to learn politics from a leader who allegedly wore a Hublot branch watch.

Published: 09th November 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:59 AM

JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy and other party leaders at Hasanamba temple in Hassan on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HASSAN:  In a shocking revelation, JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy has claimed that 45 Congress MLAs are reportedly in touch with BJP leaders. This, he said, was according to a report by the state intelligence.

Addressing reporters after visiting the famous Hasanamba Temple in Hassan along with JDS MLAs, the former chief minister said CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar should first safeguard their MLAs and not make futile attempts to poach JDS legislators.

“Unfortunately, the CM and his ministers are trying to lure JDS MLAs despite the Congress winning 136 seats,” he said, adding that all the 19 JDS MLAs are united. He claimed Karnataka’s financial burden will cross Rs 10 lakh crore if the Congress remained in power for five years.

“The guarantee schemes have failed...  crores is being looted in the implementation of the Shakti scheme,” he added. Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said that he doesn’t want to learn politics from a leader who allegedly wore a Hublot branch watch. He also said that the JDS-BJP alliance will be given a final shape by the end of December.

