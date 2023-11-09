After Southwest rain deficit, Northeast monsoon may destroy crops in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers who were facing distress during the Southwest monsoon this year due to deficit rainfall that led to drought, are facing another blow due to heavy rain, especially in south interior Karnataka. Farmers who are gearing up to harvest crops, which are not plentiful this year due to rain deficit, fear losing the yield to heavy rain now.

Karnataka received 642mm of rain during the Southwest monsoon (June to September) as against 852mm of actual rainfall. Though the IMD had predicted a normal Northeast monsoon, the state saw a 65 percent deficit in October. However, most parts of the state have received heavy rain in the past week, bringing the deficit down to 47 percent.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) data, from November 1 to November 8 this year, the state was to receive an average of 17mm of rain, but received 34mm. Except for north interior Karnataka, all regions received heavy rain. Speaking to The New Indian Express, GS Srinivas Reddy, former director of KSNDMC and now serving as scientific officer, said farmers who took up sowing in June and July in south interior Karnataka, are ready for the harvest. With rain deficit, their yield has come down, and heavy rain during the harvest season is posing a threat to crops. Rain during harvest is not good as crops suffer damage. Farmers have sown ragi, jowar, groundnut and other crops, which could face damage, he added.

Damage to grains

This month’s rain is also causing damage to south interior parts of the state. KSNDMC data reveals that the quantity of rain received is much higher. While Bengaluru Rural received 72mm rain as against the normal of 25mm this month, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara each received 74mm as against 26mm, and similarly, Davanagere received 56mm as against 16mm rain.

Prof MB Rajegowda, agro meteorologist and former registrar of the University of Agricultural Sciences, said that in a normal monsoon year (when Southwest monsoon is normal), farmers start harvesting from the third week of October and finish the process by the second week of November. But this year, due to deficit rain, crops are being harvested in parts, and heavy rain is causing damage. “The grains are getting heavier due to heavy rain, and will eventually fall. The grains start sprouting, which are of no use. The grains also gather fungus, which adds chaos for farmers,” he said.

