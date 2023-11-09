D K Shivakumar: KPCC to get new working presidents, no third power centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday met high command leaders, including AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal in New Delhi, and briefed them about political developments in Karnataka.

Shivakumar said the high command had sought suggestions on appointing new working presidents as the incumbents -- Satish Jarakiholi, Eshwar Khandre, and Ramalinga Reddy -- felt it a burden as they have to focus on their respective departments, and that a decision will be taken soon. He ruled out a cabinet reshuffle and induction of former CM Jagadish Shettar into the cabinet but said that appointments to boards and corporations would be done.

“There is only one Chief Minister in the state, only one KPCC president and the Deputy Chief Minister is attached to it,” he said, when asked about Satish Jarkiholi emerging as a third power center in the state. He claimed to have information about the BJP launching ‘Operation Lotus’ but asserted that the saffron party cannot poach a single Congress MLA. “It is not possible for the BJP to draw a single MLA,” Shivakumar told reporters. Asked about former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis allegedly holding talks with some Congress MLAs in Karnataka, Shivakumar clarified that no MLA had taken part in the meeting.

“Those working as agents approached our MLAs, who informed us about it. Those who were with us and went there (BJP) were working on this operation,” he alleged, indirectly referring to former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. “They (BJP leaders) are doing this to create confusion ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. I know all their moves,” he said, and claimed that more leaders from BJP and JDS are joining the Congress on November 15.

Shivakumar claimed to have discussed the ongoing elections to five states, including Telangana, with the high command. “Over 50 leaders from Karnataka have been assigned election work in Telangana. I am also going on November 10,” he said.

Shivakumar said the state government will act on implementing the Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission report on the classification of SC quota, in a phased manner. When his attention was drawn to SC Left community members planning a massive rally during the winter session in Belagavi, he said a decision will be taken while ensuring there is no injustice to any of the communities. “The Congress had made some resolutions at a convention of SCs/STs at Chitradurga. We will take decisions step by step,” he stated.

