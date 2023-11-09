Home States Karnataka

D K Shivakumar: KPCC to get new working presidents, no third power centre

Shivakumar ruled out a cabinet reshuffle and induction of former CM Jagadish Shettar into the cabinet but said that appointments to boards and corporations would be done.

Published: 09th November 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya meets Karnataka Dy CM D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday met high command leaders, including AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal in New Delhi, and briefed them about political developments in Karnataka. 

Shivakumar said the high command had sought suggestions on appointing new working presidents as the incumbents -- Satish Jarakiholi, Eshwar Khandre, and Ramalinga Reddy -- felt it a burden as they have to focus on their respective departments, and that a decision will be taken soon. He ruled out a cabinet reshuffle and induction of former CM Jagadish Shettar into the cabinet but said that appointments to boards and corporations would be done.

“There is only one Chief Minister in the state, only one KPCC president and the Deputy Chief Minister is attached to it,” he said, when asked about Satish Jarkiholi emerging as a third power center in the state. He claimed to have information about the BJP launching ‘Operation Lotus’ but asserted that the saffron party cannot poach a single Congress MLA. “It is not possible for the BJP to draw a single MLA,” Shivakumar told reporters. Asked about former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis allegedly holding talks with some Congress MLAs in Karnataka, Shivakumar clarified that no MLA had taken part in the meeting. 

“Those working as agents approached our MLAs, who informed us about it. Those who were with us and went there (BJP) were working on this operation,” he alleged, indirectly referring to former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. “They (BJP leaders) are doing this to create confusion ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. I know all their moves,” he said, and claimed that more leaders from BJP and JDS are joining the Congress on November 15.

Shivakumar claimed to have discussed the ongoing elections to five states, including Telangana, with the high command. “Over 50 leaders from Karnataka have been assigned election work in Telangana. I am also going on November 10,” he said. 

Shivakumar said the state government will act on implementing the Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission report on the classification of SC quota, in a phased manner. When his attention was drawn to SC Left community members planning a massive rally during the winter session in Belagavi, he said a decision will be taken while ensuring there is no injustice to any of the communities.  “The Congress had made some resolutions at a convention of SCs/STs at Chitradurga. We will take decisions step by step,” he stated.   

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICCK C VenugopalD K Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp