Deepavali: Private transporters jack up fares

Officials from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation said they will run 2,000 additional buses to different intra-state destinations.

Published: 09th November 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 08:33 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Private travel operators have increased the cost of tickets ahead of the Deepavali festival. As thousands of people travel to their native places during this time, private travel operators have hiked the cost of tickets by 30 percent and even more on routes with high demand. Officials from the transport department said they have already warned private operators against overcharging and they will carry out enforcement drives.

“A non-air-conditioned sleeper bus from Bengaluru to my native Namakkal in Tamil Nadu is generally around Rs 1,000. I usually depend on ticket booking apps and check for the best deals and lowest prices. However, as Deepavali is upcoming, the ticket price has crossed Rs 2,000. During festivals, private travel operators exploit the demand and we do not see any action from the government,” said Sriram, a private company employee.

The same situation is faced by people heading to different destinations from Bengaluru for Deepavali celebrations and tourism spots. A senior official from the transport department said, “Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has also warned private travel operators not to charge exorbitantly and action will be initiated against those who break the law. We will take action and slap penalties against private travel operators.”

Officials from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation said they will run 2,000 additional buses to different intra-state destinations like Kukke Subramanya, Dharmastala, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davanagere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, and Bidar as well as interstate destinations like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa. It requested people to use government buses instead of private ones.

