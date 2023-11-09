Home States Karnataka

DV Sadananda Gowda: Differences in BJP delaying LOP, state president appointments

Gowda, a former chief minister, said that the BJP high command has already gathered the opinion of senior state party leaders.

Published: 09th November 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda

Bengaluru North Member of Parliament DV Sadananda Gowda. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Bengaluru North Member of Parliament DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday said that the appointment of the Leader of Opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party state president is delayed owing to alleged differences among a few senior leaders of the party.

Addressing media persons after visiting drought-affected areas in Hassan and Belur taluks, Gowda, a former chief minister, said the BJP high command has already gathered the opinion of senior state party leaders. The announcement will soon come after the elections to five states are completed, he added.

Gowda, a former state BJP president, said there is no link between the appointment of a new party president and the opposition leader with the proposed alliance with JDS for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The proposed alliance between the two parties is yet to be finalized as the issue is yet to be discussed in the BJP state core committee, he said.

The state BJP leaders also have expressed their opinion that the  BJP high command should take the state BJP leaders and party workers into confidence before finalizing the alliance, he added.  Gowda also hit out at CM Siddaramaiah saying he failed to tackle the drought in the state in an effective manner. “All BJP MPs from Karnataka will urge the Centre to revise the NDRF guidelines.  The CM could have led an all-party delegation to the Centre to put pressure upon the PM for input subsidy,” he said.

TAGS
BJPDV Sadananda Gowda

