Hampi administration to come under Vijayanagar district

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to improve the management of the UNESCO heritage site of Hampi, the government proposes to bring the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWAHMA) under the jurisdiction of Vijayanagar district. Despite the bifurcation of Ballari district into Ballari and Vijayanagar in 2021, HWAHMA came under the jurisdiction of Ballari, which affected the administration. While Hampi geographically comes under Vijayanagar, the administration was routed through Ballari.

Vijaynagar Deputy Commissioner MS Divakara said it meant that court cases and proposals concerning administration had to be routed through Ballari. A HWHAMA official said that because of this administrative anomaly, they had to shuttle to Ballari, about 60km away, for meetings held every three months. The administration had raised it with the state government, which is expected to take it up at the cabinet meeting, to be held at 4 PM on Thursday.

The HWHAMA was formed to manage and take special care of the world-renowned site and resources. The anomaly is expected to be taken up in the upcoming legislature session, and an Act passed, laying down rules for the authority to administer Hampi.

The government has received many suggestions that the management of Hampi needs to be improved. Keeping that in mind, the government has held meetings with HWHAMA officials and district authorities.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker and Council chairman and their teams of officials who had visited Belagavi returned. The next legislative session will be held from December 4 to 15 and is likely to be taken up in the cabinet on Thursday.

