Human trafficking: 10 from Karnataka held in NIA raids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big blow to human trafficking networks operating in 10 states, including Karnataka, and Union Territories, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and state police departments, conducted an operation on Wednesday morning.

Following the registration of four human trafficking cases at NIA branches in Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, simultaneous raids were carried out at 55 locations in Karnataka, Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan, and the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

The operation was aimed at dismantling illegal human trafficking support networks involved in the infiltration of illegal migrants from across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India. During the searches, the NIA recovered various items such as mobile phones, SIM cards, and pen drives. A significant number of identity-related documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, suspected to be forged, were seized. Indian currency of over Rs 20 lakh and foreign currency of USD 4,550 were also recovered. A total of 44 agents, including 10 in Karnataka, have been arrested by the NIA.

