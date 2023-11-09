Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC directs Badminton Association of India to form rules for sanction of tournaments

The association should form the rules in consultation with the Badminton World Federation.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court directed the Badminton Association of India (BAI) to formulate guidelines for consideration of applications filed by other entities seeking sanction to conduct tournaments for registered players or coaches, in terms of Clause 21 of the bylaws of the BAI. 

The association should form the rules in consultation with the Badminton World Federation (BWF).  Justice R Devdas passed the order while disposing of the petitions filed by Bitsport Private Limited, promoter of the Grand Prix Badminton League, and two others regarding sportspersons’ right to participate in a tournament conducted by an entity.

“Care should be taken to make provision in the guidelines to allow unseeded players and/or players ranked below 50 in the international circuit, to participate in such tournaments which will be in the interest of many such players who aspire to compete in the international level,” the court said. The court also said the guidelines should be formulated and published within six months.

