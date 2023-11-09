People will bless Congress with 20 seats: Saleem Ahmed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed on Wednesday claimed that the Congress will win not less than 20 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “I am sure people will bless Congress with 20 seats in the upcoming LS polls,” he added.

On the Congress’ poll preparations, he said, “Ministers have been deputed to all districts. KPCC has instructed ministers and observers to submit a report on the possible candidates for LS polls in a week. KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party state in-charge General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will hold discussions and submit a report to the high command. Party candidates for LS polls will be announced in the second week of January.”

Hitting out at the Centre for not releasing funds to tackle drought in the state, Ahmed said, “We have asked for Rs 17,900 crore from the Centre. But thanks to the step-motherly attitude, there has been no response from the Centre. This in spite of Karnataka sending 25 BJP MPs and having five union ministers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is ignoring the state as there is a Congress government here.”

Ahmed said that the centenary celebrations of Seva Dal will be held on the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 9. “The programme will be inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar will preside over the function,” he said.

