Video of minister  HC Mahadevappa ‘helped’ by security staff to wear shoes goes viral

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: A purported video of Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa allegedly being helped by security personnel to wear his shoes went viral on social media on Wednesday. The incident is said to have happened during the minister’s visit to a hostel run by the Social Welfare Department in Saptapur in Dharwad for inspection.

In the video, Mahadevappa — who was coming out of the hostel’s kitchen where he had gone without footwear — is seen being helped by the security personnel to wear his footwear. Further in the video, Mahadevappa can allegedly be seen not stopping the security personnel and conversing with those around him.

Meanwhile, speaking to the wardens, the minister said, “The role of warden (of hostels) is important to change the image of the Social Welfare Department. Every dormitory in the department is your home... treat students as members of your family. Discipline, education, and health should be your priority.”

