Home States Karnataka

Video of minister  HC Mahadevappa ‘helped’ by security staff to wear shoes goes viral

In the video, Mahadevappa who was coming out of a hostel’s kitchen where he had gone without footwear, is seen being helped by the security personnel to wear his footwear.

Published: 09th November 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa. (Photo | Express)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

DHARWAD: A purported video of Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa allegedly being helped by security personnel to wear his shoes went viral on social media on Wednesday. The incident is said to have happened during the minister’s visit to a hostel run by the Social Welfare Department in Saptapur in Dharwad for inspection. 

In the video, Mahadevappa — who was coming out of the hostel’s kitchen where he had gone without footwear — is seen being helped by the security personnel to wear his footwear. Further in the video, Mahadevappa can allegedly be seen not stopping the security personnel and conversing with those around him.

Meanwhile, speaking to the wardens, the minister said, “The role of warden (of hostels) is important to change the image of the Social Welfare Department. Every dormitory in the department is your home... treat students as members of your family.  Discipline, education, and health should be your priority.”  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HC Mahadevappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp