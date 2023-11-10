13 held in Kolar murder case, two minors shot at

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Two minor boys were shot at when they attempted to assault a team of policemen who went to arrest them at Devarayasamudra near Mulbagal on Thursday morning in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old PU college boy in Kolar on November 3.

The team arrested 13 people, including eight minors, Central Range Inspector-General of Police BR Ravikanthe Gowda told reporters here. Sonu alias Srinivas, Prashanth, and Udhaya Kumar are among the arrested.

Gowda said the boys, who suffered bullet injuries in their legs, were admitted to hospital. They attempted to assault a police officer and the constables who had cornered them. The policemen shot at the boys in self-defense.

He said that the operation was conducted under the supervision of Kolar Superintendent of Police M Narayana. An old enmity between the main accused and the college boy over a girl is said to be the reason for the murder.

