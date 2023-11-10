Home States Karnataka

Branding Karnataka a global innovation hub priority: CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Rebuilding talent to suit the current growing trends, providing better infrastructure facilities, improving ease of doing business, and branding Karnataka as a global innovation hub, are some of the priorities of the state government, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. 

Speaking after inaugurating the Philips Innovation Campus in Bengaluru, the CM said the government is focused on building a conducive environment and pro-industry policies to attract investment, talent, and opportunities in Karnataka. The CM said the Philips Innovation Campus in Bengaluru plays a crucial role in driving Philips’ digital transformation, not only within India but also on a global scale.

He said Karnataka has emerged as a hub for healthcare in India, boasting a robust ecosystem of research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare providers. “We want industries to see the state as a hub with an end-to-end ecosystem for innovating and growing their businesses. Our pro-business policies reflect our dedication to simplifying regulatory processes,” the CM stated.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit, a flagship program of the state government, has been a key initiative of the state government for the last 25 years, he said, adding that BTS provides a platform to bring together the best minds in technology and innovation.

