Infrastructure Minister M B Patil: Suburban Rail is a gamechanger

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil has asked K-RIDE, the nodal agency for implementation of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), to expedite the process to carry out the Final Location Survey (FLS) for 452 km of Phase-II of the project.

The FLS is done to thoroughly check the proposed alignment, the upcoming stations, and yards and prepare exact drawings. Taking part in a meeting at the K-RIDE office on Thursday to launch its bi-monthly newsletter ‘Samparka’ in the presence of citizen groups and stakeholders, Patil billed BSRP as a game-changer that will de-congest Bengaluru.

A K-RIDE source told TNIE, “We have submitted our request to carry out the FLS to the South Western Railway Zone already. It needs to be approved by the Railway Board.” The second phase will be an extension of the ongoing 148.17-km Phase-I suburban rail network in all directions.

This is the proposed 452-km route: Corridor 1: Devanahalli to Chikkaballapura - 22 km & Chikkaballapura to Kolar - 85 km; Corridor-2: Chikkabavanara to Tumukuru via Dabaspet - 35 km; New Corridor 2A: Chikkabanawara to Magadi - 45 km; Corridor 3: Kengeri to Mysuru via Ramnagara and Mandya - 125 km, Whitefield to Bangarpet - 45 km and Hellalige to Hosur - 23 km; Corridor 4: Rajankunte to Gauribidanur via Doddabllapura - 52 km. Asked if it would commence after Phase I is completed, the source said, “Work can be done simultaneously.”

Circular rail network

The South Western Railway has got consent from the Railway Board to carry out a Final Location Survey in connection with a circular rail network for 287 km around the city. General Manager, SWR, Sanjeev Kishore, said, “The objective of the project is to enhance capacity to meet future transportation requirements of Bengaluru. The work of conducting FLS for a circular rail network connecting Nidavanda-Doddaballapur-Devanahalli-Malur-Heelaige-Solur-Nidvanda has been taken up.” It aims to identify alignment, station locations, yard plans, and other operational requirements, he added.

